In Kamchatka, after a recent earthquake, the Krasheninnikov volcano has awakened for the first time in 600 years.
A column of ash rose from the crater to a height of 5–6 km above sea level. The ash shifted eastward over the Pacific Ocean — therefore, populated areas and tourist routes were not affected.
Experts link the eruption to the recent earthquake and subsequent aftershocks.
Earlier in Kamchatka, the Klyuchevskoy volcano - the highest in Eurasia - began erupting.