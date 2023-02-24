BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Giant Whale Jumps Out Of Nowhere - Incredibly Close Whale Encounters!
163 views • 02/24/2023

Newsflare


Sep 22, 2019

Whales are magnificent beasts of the sea, these giants can grow up to 90ft and weigh as much as 24 elephants! These lucky people got to experience these whales up close and personal. From whales jumping out of the water to divers swimming side by side, we have it all here.


Which one of these amazing whale encounters was your favourite?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXn1XxuAZEA

animals underwater jumps encounters whale divers incredibly close
