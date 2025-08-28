OUR TRANSHUMANISM RESEARCH TEAM IS CONFIRMING THE NANOTECH 🤖 INSIDE PEOPLE'S BLOOD AND TISSUES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Valerie Anne Smith - "Our Transhumanism Research Team Is Confirming The Nanotech Inside People's Blood & Tissues."
Dr Edward Group
"The Biggest Nanotechnology Components We Have Found Is Strontium, Barium & Cesium-137."
"We Are Under Attack From 470,000 Bioweapons...In Our Air, Water, Food & Soil."
1. Strontium (Sr)
• Current Use: Used in atmospheric aerosol programs to reflect sunlight (solar radiation management).
• Biological Impact:
• Mimics calcium → Can displace calcium in bones, leading to weaker bone structure.
• Suppress parathyroid function & alter bone mineralization.
• Accumulates long-term with toxic strontium isotopes (less concern with natural strontium).
2. Barium (Ba)
• Current Use: In geoengineering as a desiccant (moisture absorbent) or to enhance radar reflectivity.
• Biological Impact:
• Neurotoxic in high amounts—affects muscle function & cardiac rhythm.
• Impairs potassium channels & blocks nerve conduction.
• Common symptoms of exposure: Muscle weakness, GI disturbance, blood pressure abnormalities & heart rhythm changes.
3. Cesium-137 (Cs-137)
• Current Use: Not typically part of geoengineering claims—more commonly associated with nuclear accidents (Chernobyl, Fukushima).
• Biological Impact:
• Highly radioactive—emits beta & gamma radiation.
• Mimics potassium, allowing it to integrate into soft tissues (especially muscle).
• Long biological half-life; increases cancer risk with significant exposure.
• Causes cellular oxidative damage & mitochondrial dysfunction.
Individuals exposed to chronic aerosols containing these elements, we expect to see:
• Oxidative stress → Mitochondrial impairment, aging acceleration, fatigue.
• Mineral displacement → Calcium, magnesium & potassium imbalances.
• Neuroinflammation → Anxiety, brain fog, neurological symptoms.
• Detox overload → Liver, kidneys & lymphatic system overwhelmed.
