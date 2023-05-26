BASES2023 UFO Special Tina Bird - Multiple Abductee

Multiple contactee and Abductee, who has suffered serious injury on behalf of UK government sanctioned ET incidents, leaving her pelvic bone terribly injured. Tina Bird lays the responsibility squarely at the UK Government.

Tina Bird is an expert in alien abduction, as a lifelong abductee and international author who grew up in Southampton, Hampshire.THE HUMAN SIDE OF ALIEN ABDUCTION

I will look at the real cost of abduction to humans and the factors of this and address safety issues and lack of protection and help.





Tina has given a number of interviews with additional details and drawings, in Bases 130 Tina Bird. She is also an author, published her own book on her traumatic life long abductions.