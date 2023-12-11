BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clean Your Clothes Dryer's Lint Trap So You Don't Burn-Down Your Future Off-Grid House!
56 views • 12/11/2023

Video going over a quick, simple, and easy way to save on your energy bills (AND prevent a fire) by cleaning-out your clothes dryer's lint trap. To avoid having to do this, just sun-dry your clothes with a clothesline and/or clothes rack by: https://tinyurl.com/ShopClotheslines (this is my Clotheslines affiliate link)

For more great way$ to $ave on your energy bill$, look around the following sites: 

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your home, fill-out: 

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy consultation for your business/commercial building, fill-out: 

tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation


If you have questions, contact Danny Tseng:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

1+786.441.2727

text: 305.297.9360

e-mail: [email protected]

OR

[email protected]

Keywords
clothes dryerenergy conservation tipsenergy efficiency tipslint causes firesfire prevntion tipslaundry room tips
