11.09.24 Stout Sunday: Trevors Black Parade 4 roses Barrel Aged Stout 3.0/5*

10 months in the barrel changes a brew, this one lost it in solitary. Running 10.2 for the ABV the IBUs are masked by the booziness and the SRM is 99 lovibond by my eye

This was a big miss for me. Too boozy could've been better tempered. No real flavor progression and an unimpressive profile.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Skal!

Big 3 folks

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/