EPOCH TV | Del Bigtree: The Vaccine Placebos Lie and Taking Regulatory Agencies to Court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders
Del Bigtree: The Vaccine Placebos Lie and Taking Regulatory Agencies to Court
"Grandpa's Viagra spent years in safety trials, [but] the hepatitis B vaccine we're giving a day-one-old baby went through a five-day safety trial and there was no placebo comparator."
Childhood vaccines aren't being tested against true saline placebos, says Del Bigtree, founder of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and host of The Highwire. How is this possible?
watch full episode:on EpochTV: https://ept.ms/S0803DelBigtree1
#COVID19 #Vaccine #Vaccines