Online Business & Marketing - Herbalist Certification - Arukah.com

The 8th secret in my series "8 Secrets to Become a Holistic Healer" is... In order for holistic healers to have the impact they want in the world, they need to learn the art of online business & marketing. Why? What does online business & marketing have to do with holistic health and healing? Aren't they completely different things? Well, yes, but because the modern medical system is dominated by Big Pharma, holistic healers have to become evangelists of holistic health and healing. They have to get the good news out! They have to dispell lies, misconceptions, & propaganda. They have to preach the truth. In college, before I went on my own journey to become a holistic healer, I was studying computer science. During my studies, I learned the field of website development, and I knew that this human invention was one of the most powerful vehicles developed by humans that could be used either for good or evil. When you create one website, one online health coaching program, one Youtube channel, one email list, etc., you have the power to reach thousands or millions of people or more with your healing message! It's a blessing from the Creator that is used by some to curse - just like the human tongue and the power of speech. But it can also be used to bless and heal people. Holistic healers will find very few "job opportunities" that pay what we are worth, even though having true holistic health and healing knowledge can save you thousands of dollars every year. My family alone saves over $7,000 in health insurance every year because we don't need it! We have been able to handle every single health issue that has come our way for 20 years without the needs for drugs, doctors, hospital visits, etc. I have taught my students how to heal themselves and their loved ones of issues that medical doctors could not help them with for years! But health insurance doesn't cover my services, so how do people find out about me? Because I have an online business and I market, I get the message out to people all around the world, through the internet. I used to be a computer scientist / engineer at the NASA Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California. I quit my career to stay at home with my children. My husband was not happy about that at first, but I was able to eventually surpass my salary at NASA working from home, while homeschooling my children. (I have 9 now, the youngest is 3 and the oldest is 20.) With your own online business, you can experience time freedom, location freedom, and financial freedom, just like I have. Time freedom means you set your own schedule. You work the hours you want, and the schedule you want. Location freedom means you can work from wherever you want. I can travel any time I want and still make money as long as I have internet access. Financial freedom means your earning potential is determined by the value you create in the world. I have no glass ceiling that determines the maximum amount I can make. If I want to make more money, I don't need to ask for a raise, I just need to use the power of my mind with the power of the internet and the blessing of the Creator to succeed. So those are my 8 secrets. These are the things you will learn as a student at the Arukah Holistic Life Academy.




