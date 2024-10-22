© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed arrives in Kazan ahead of BRICS Summit
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali arrived in Kazan on Tuesday ahead of the 16th BRICS summit, to be greeted with the traditional Russian bread 'karavai' and 'chak-chak', the fried dough national Tatar delicacy.
Ethiopia became an official BRICS member this year.