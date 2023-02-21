Hail Hydra Nazi predictive programming

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: December 17, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 2:

https://wallpaperaccess.com/technology-lines

Technology Lines Wallpapers; Digital Circuit; Posted on WallpaperAccess; WallpaperAccess © 2022 - Wallpapers are for personal use only.; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: December 17, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 3:

https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Hydra?file=Hail_Hydra_%25282015%2529_Secret_Wars_logo.png

Sublink: https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Hydra

Hail Hydra (2015) Secret Wars logo.png; Posted in Hydra Hail Hydra Vol 1 Board Thread: News and Announcements; Posted by Calendarboy; Posted in Marvel Database; Marvel Database is a Fandom Comics Community.; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 17, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 4:

https://discover.hubpages.com/politics/Creepy-Murals-in-the-Denver-Airport-Is-there-Smoke-Behind-the-Fire

Creepy Murals in the Denver Airport - Is There Fire Behind the Smoke?; Posted by Mel Carriere; Published by HubPages; © 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc.; Image titles: Thousands of oblivious air travelers walk by these sinister murals in the Denver International Airport every day.; Another portion of the Death Mural on depicts ghostly gassed mothers carrying dead babies - Deliberate depopulation by the New World Order or the La Llorona motif?; Image credits: Mel Carriere Galleries, and Perpetual Nihilism - Used with Permission; Date posted: June 17, 2015; Date of website access: December 17, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 5: https://i.imgur.com/rNe3ssF.png

Sublink: https://4archive.org/board/b/thread/719667527/the-reasons-for-the-divide-the-nation-is-split-between-trump

The reasons for the divide. The nation is split between Trump; File: Evil-Emperor-Trump.png (202KB, 450x436px) Image search: [Google]; Post No. 719667527; Posted by Anonymous; Posted on 4archive; All images are hosted on imgur.com, see cdn.4archive.org for more information.; Date and time posted: January 17, 2020, 10:05; Date of website access: December 17, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 6:

https://vigilantcitizen.com/sinistersites/analysis-of-the-occult-symbols-found-on-the-bank-of-america-murals/

Sinister Sites — The Occult Symbolism Found on the Bank of America Murals; Published by The Vigilant Citizen; Copyright © 2022 The Vigilant Citizen; Date published: November 23, 2010; Date of website access: December 17, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 7:

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/9/94/Coronavirus._SARS-CoV-2.png

Sublink: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Coronavirus._SARS-CoV-2.png

File: Coronavirus. SARS-CoV-2.png; Posted on Wikipedia the free encyclopedia; Posted by AlexeySolodovnikov with UploadWizard; Date and time posted: May 14, 2021, 18:41 hrs; Date of website access: December 17, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 8: https://www.pngmart.com/image/243077

Sublink: https://www.pngmart.com/image/tag/hitler

Adolf Hitler Transparent PNG; Uploaded to PNG Mart; © 2016 - 2022. PNG Mart; Date uploaded: February 6, 2021; Date of website access: December 17, 2022.





Source 9: https://www.brighteon.com/503c36f2-9c81-4d42-a479-eeecc4c78e4c

Trump: the least racist person there is; Posted by Trump: the son of perdition; Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date posted: ~2 months ago; Date of website access: February 20, 2023.





Source 10: https://www.brighteon.com/b400214d-37d8-42d4-af53-3e816043ab33

Hydrate them with hydras before, during, and after the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn; Posted by Trump: the son of perdition; Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date posted: ~2 months ago; Date of website access: February 20, 2023.





Source 11: https://youtu.be/OOKil_VuOao

Donald Trump and the Denver International Airport Mural (reup); Posted by Angel White; YouTube; Date posted: February 18, 2017; Date of website access: February 20, 2023.