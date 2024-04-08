© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/7/2024 Morning
Psalm 42:5, 11 and 43:5 Why I Should Never Be Discouraged
Intro: Matthew Henry speculates that David might have written this psalm when he was prevented from to the sanctuary in Jerusalem, either due to persecution by Saul or because of Absalmon’s revolt.
David was in despair. Jesus Christ was in despair the night before He was crucified. Some of this describes Jesus human emotions the night before He was crucified. Christians….. we have all been in this situation where we get sad and overwhelmed at times. That will come….. but it’s wasn’t the end for David, Jesus Christ or us today.