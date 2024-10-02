© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: the Final Quest Trilogy-the Torch and the Sword 🗡Chapter 4A (the Plan- John Wesley)
Hebrews 12:1 KJV
Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us,
#faith #hope #love