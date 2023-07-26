⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (26 July 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(26 July 2023)

▫️The AFU continued attempts to conduct offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman & S Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated actions of the defending units in close cooperation w/ aviation & artillery of the Yug Group of Forces, 4 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Belogorovka, Severnoye, Maryinka & Vodyanoye (DPR).

▫️In addition, AFU units have been eliminated close to Bogdanovka, Spornoye & Avdeevka (DPR).

▫️2 ammo depots of 28th & 110th mech brig of the AFU have been destroyed near Dyleevka & Avdeyevka (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses up to 210 UKR men, 7 armoured fight vehic, 3 motor vehic, 2 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, 3 Polish-manuf Krab SP artill syst, D-20 & D-30 guns & 1 U.S.-manuf M119 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of 15th Motor Rifle Brig of the Tsentr GOF continued offensive OPs near Sergeevka (LPR). The advance was up to 3 km along the front & 2,700 m deep into enemy defence.

▫️As a result of actions by aviation, artill & heavy flamethrower syst, 4 AFU attacks have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova & Raigorodka (LPR) & Serebryansky forestry area.

▫️AFU manpower & hardware have been hit close to Novovodyanoye (LPR) & Torskoye, Yampolovka & Grigorovka (DPR).

▫️The activities of 1 UKR sabotage & recon group have been suppressed near Terny (DPR).

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 66th Mech Brig has been destroyed near Novolyubovka (LPR).

▫️The enemy losses were over 190 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 armoured fighting vehic, 4 pickup trucks, 2 howitzers: D-20 & D-30, 3 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery syst & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, as a result of actions by defending units, with reliance on competently installed mine obstacles, OP-Tactical and Army aviation & artillery of the Vostok GOF, 1 enemy attack forward Nikolskoye (Zaporozhye reg) has been repelled.

▫️AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Storozhevoye and Neskuchnoye (DPR).

▫️In Zaporozhye direct, 1 enemy attack forward Rabotino has been repelled. 2 tanks, 1 Giatsint-B howitzer & 1 Gvozdika SP artillery syst have been destroyed.

▫️In addition, as a result of combat actions by OP-Tactical & Army aviation, as well as artillery, AFU units have been hit near Malaya Tokmachka, Yablokovo and Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️1 AFU sabotage & recon group has been destroyed near Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️From the morning of 26 July the enemy resumed intensive offensive actions in Orekhovo direction. The enemy has conducted a massive attack with the forces of 3 battalions, reinforced by tanks.



▫️The courageous & professional actions of units of the 810th Marine Brig & the 71st Motorised Rifle Regi of the 42nd Motorised Rifle Div have repelled all AFU attacks. The positions were held.

▫️In the course of the battle, 22 enemy tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehic, 1 armoured fighting vehic & more than 100 UKR servicemen have been destroyed.

▫️In Kupyansk direct, units of the 7th Motorised Rifle Regi of the Zapad GOF, using the results of the shelling, conduct successful offensive OPs in Kuzyomovka direct. The troops have taken more advantageous positions.

▫️The enemy losses were up to 135 UKR service, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehic, 4 motor vehic, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery syst, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, 1 Gvozdika SP artillery syst & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Kherson direct, the enemy losses were up to 40 UKR servicemen, 5 motor vehic & 1 Akatsiya SP artillery syst.

▫️1 ammo depot of the AFU 124th Brig of the Territorial Defence of UKR has been destroyed near Zelenovka (Kherson reg).

▫️OP-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 104 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 128 areas.

▫️2 command posts of AFU 21st mech & 79th airborne assault brig have been hit near Ivanovka & Novomikhailovka (DPR).

▫️AD facilities have intercepted 7 HIMARS multi-launch rocket syst projectiles & 2 Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

▫️In addition, 13 UKR UAV have been destroyed close to Karmazinovka, Zolotaryovka, Rubezhnoye (LPR), Verkhnekamenskoye, Yevgenovka, Yampolovka, Krasnaya Polyana (DPR), Chumatskoye & Dibrova (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 457 airplanes, 244 helicopters, 5,271 UAV, 426 AD missile syst, 10,942 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicl, 1,139 fighting vehic equipped w/ MLRS, 5,624 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 11,906 special military motor vehic have been destroyed during the SMO.