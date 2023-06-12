These Are The Days Of Elijah

In the time of the prophet Elijah there was a famine throughout the land of Israel, this famine was caused by the people turning from the true God to the worship of false gods. Elijah's divinely appointed mission was to call the people to repent and turn from their idolatry.

Centuries later, John the Baptist came in the spirit of Elijah to prepare the way for the first advent of the Messiah and to call the people to repentance.

Today, once again, there is a spiritual famine throughout the land and like Elijah and John the Baptist we too must go forward in the spirit of Elijah to prepare for the Messiah’s second coming and prepare a people to meet their God.

