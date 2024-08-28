BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
False Flag High-Level Alert
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
An Intentional Cyber Pandemic?

* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joining forces with President Trump has been the most unifying act we’ve seen in America for years.

* Tulsi Gabbard followed.

* Then Mark Zuckerberg admitted that he censored information on F---book at the direction of the federal gubment.

* It doesn’t take a prophet to see what comes next.

* The rising action of this story is leading to a massive response — something big enough to suspend the elections.


Reese Reports | 28 August 2024

https://rumble.com/v5cpz0l-desperate-world-elites-and-operation-lock-step.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=66cf38d6e8a88b4178403949

terrorismfalse flagfacebooktucker carlsonartificial intelligencedonald trumpnew world orderglobalismmark zuckerbergelitismtulsi gabbardrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrgreg reeseunityextremismbobby kennedydestabilizationplandemicscamdemicmetaklaus schwaboperation lockstepcyber-attackshock event
