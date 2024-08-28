False Flag High-Level Alert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Intentional Cyber Pandemic?
* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joining forces with President Trump has been the most unifying act we’ve seen in America for years.
* Tulsi Gabbard followed.
* Then Mark Zuckerberg admitted that he censored information on F---book at the direction of the federal gubment.
* It doesn’t take a prophet to see what comes next.
* The rising action of this story is leading to a massive response — something big enough to suspend the elections.
Reese Reports | 28 August 2024
