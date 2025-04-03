The testing of your faith produces a steadfast life.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #11; James is calling for the Believer to come back and to grow into a steadfast lifestyle, fully trusting in the word and power of GOD. Hebrews chapter 6 teaches very similar principles, concerning Christians who have never grown past the salvation gate and now are confused b false teaching. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!