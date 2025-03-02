Andrew Klavan: MAGA, Awaken With JP: Threats, Gardner Goldsmith: Mother, People's Voice: Hackman | EP1489 - Highlights Begin 03/02/2025 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v6q0eby-ep1489.html





*** 11:43

Andrew Klavan 03/02 - What Would MAGA Do? | Ep. 1219

Awaken With JP 03/02 - Death Threats from Politicians are Good for America - News Update!

Gardner Goldsmith 03/02 - Wisconsin Bill Replaces 'Mother' With 'Inseminated Person'

The People's Voice 03/02 - Gene Hackman Was About to Expose Epstein's Pedophile List Before He Was Killed

