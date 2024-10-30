Revolutionizing Sound: The Maverick Smith Band Return to Music

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as Maverick Smith returns to the music scene! Discover his journey back, his influences, and unique album. Enjoy the musical ride and comment!
After a decade away, Sean Boynes returns with With Friends and Imperfections under the Maverick Smith name—a raw, energetic rock album featuring guest musicians Ken Stringfellow, Paul Santo, Bruce Hoffman, and Susannah Lee. Recorded live in the Ohio Valley, this project captures the spirit of true rock 'n' roll, with real instruments, real talent, and no digital shortcuts. Dive in and rediscover the power of live music.
00:00 Welcome
01:12 Marvel and Music
02:14 Back to Music
03:52 Ohio Valley Influence
06:01 Industry Changes
09:26 Challenges Today
13:26 Harmony Health
18:00 Returning Experience
20:19 Making Music
22:21 Conclusion