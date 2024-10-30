BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revolutionizing Sound: The Maverick Smith Band Return to Music
7 months ago

https://mavericksmithband.com/


Join us as Maverick Smith returns to the music scene! Discover his journey back, his influences, and unique album. Enjoy the musical ride and comment!


After a decade away, Sean Boynes returns with With Friends and Imperfections under the Maverick Smith name—a raw, energetic rock album featuring guest musicians Ken Stringfellow, Paul Santo, Bruce Hoffman, and Susannah Lee. Recorded live in the Ohio Valley, this project captures the spirit of true rock 'n' roll, with real instruments, real talent, and no digital shortcuts. Dive in and rediscover the power of live music.

00:00 Welcome

01:12 Marvel and Music

02:14 Back to Music

03:52 Ohio Valley Influence

06:01 Industry Changes

09:26 Challenges Today

13:26 Harmony Health

18:00 Returning Experience

20:19 Making Music

22:21 Conclusion


https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond

music productionmusic industryrecording studiomusic journeymaverick smithmusic comebackvinyl recordsspotify streamspunk bandharmony health foundationmusic influencespop punkmusic storytellingmusician interviewmusic evolution
