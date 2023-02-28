Prophetic Report SHAKE YOURSELF, WAKE UP, AND FIGHT | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

SHAKE YOURSELF, WAKE UP, AND FIGHT | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited









Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









Amanda Grace December 23, 2022

7:02-20:03

https://rumble.com/v222hxg-amanda-grace-talks...-live-with-an-important-word-from-the-lord.html









Julie Green Given on December 23, 2022 and Delivered on December 27, 2022

1:15-11:07

https://rumble.com/v22kr4y-something-is-coming-that-will-bring-down-every-fraudulent-election.html









Robin Bullock 11th Hour December 27,2022

10:25-12:40

16:32-17:08 rogue elephants

19:02-21:30

24:11-30:32

57:15-1:03:42 this is how to light the dark

https://www.youtube.com/live/52AfSv_x-5Q?feature=share









Psalm 35

Psalm 91

















