For God's sake take the red Pill ~ Waking up from Gas-Lighting ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
20 followers
62 views • 4 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about how the main-lie media (Fox, CNN, NBC, MSN, Youtube, etc.) are grooming their brainwashed dumb-a-crats (Democrat) listeners to kick back with the republican party agenda and the populace that support republicanism. For instance, the lying news media are telling the democrat zombie listeners that Bobby Kennedy Junior is taking away vaccines, even though vaccines don't save lives, they take lives. Bobby is making sure that there is true double bind placebo studies, before FDA approves a product. We also we talk about a concern as to whether the maha and maga movement is real, and if and when Trump is gone, will it continue, or will everybody go back to sleep. This is definite a concern brought up by Mike Adams. Finally, we will Share the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 423: the homestead Revolution.


References:

- The Highwire Episode 423: The Homestead Revolution

  https://rumble.com/v6t4v6n-episode-423-homestead-revolution.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Follow the Silenced

  + https://rumble.com/v6qah9k-follow-the-silenced-exposing-the-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine-injuries.html

  + https://rumble.com/v6qi9eo-vsrf-live-168-forgotten-diseases-return-plus-new-film-follow-the-silenced.html

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Brighteon Broadcast News, May 8, 2025

  https://rumble.com/v6t4pev-brighteon-broadcast-news-may-8-2025.html?playlist_id=watch-history


