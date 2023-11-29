© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stray Paws
Sep 10, 2023
He suffered for months with a rope tighten around his neck, wandering in pain but no one help!
Credit To: Quijano A Nel
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugVTu6kKRX0