: Culture War | Guest: Kristina Cowan | Journalist | Author | Classical Education
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
5 views • 08/08/2023

Today, we’re joined by Kristina Cowan, a journalist, freelance writer, and author of several books including her most recent, “When Losses Become Legacies”.  Kristina tells us about her background and experience as a full time journalist based in Washington D.C., describes the transition into freelance writing, and how she became the author of several books.  Kristina then explains how she started writing about classical education and how her family was led to enroll their kids in a classical Christian school in the Chicago area.  We continue by discussing Kristina’s recent article, “Our Anchor, Our Hope: Why Classical Education Makes All the Difference”.  We talk about how her article defines classical education and we discuss what makes the classical curriculum different from other common curricula you see in schools around the country.  Kristina concludes with sharing some of her upcoming projects and how we can follow her.


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

www.kristinacowan.com 

Instagram @authorkristinacowan

www.momsonamission.net 

https://ncaclassical.org/ 

https://www.classicaldifference.com/ 

https://www.amazon.com/When-Losses-Become-Legacies-Memoirs/dp/B09WYZBTQJ 

https://www.wilsonhillacademy.com/ 



Keywords
educationmomsonamissonkristina cowan
