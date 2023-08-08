: Culture War | Guest: Kristina Cowan | Journalist | Author | Classical Education

Today, we’re joined by Kristina Cowan, a journalist, freelance writer, and author of several books including her most recent, “When Losses Become Legacies”. Kristina tells us about her background and experience as a full time journalist based in Washington D.C., describes the transition into freelance writing, and how she became the author of several books. Kristina then explains how she started writing about classical education and how her family was led to enroll their kids in a classical Christian school in the Chicago area. We continue by discussing Kristina’s recent article, “Our Anchor, Our Hope: Why Classical Education Makes All the Difference”. We talk about how her article defines classical education and we discuss what makes the classical curriculum different from other common curricula you see in schools around the country. Kristina concludes with sharing some of her upcoming projects and how we can follow her.





Links:

www.kristinacowan.com

Instagram @authorkristinacowan

www.momsonamission.net

https://ncaclassical.org/

https://www.classicaldifference.com/

https://www.amazon.com/When-Losses-Become-Legacies-Memoirs/dp/B09WYZBTQJ

https://www.wilsonhillacademy.com/





