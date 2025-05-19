STOP THIS MONSTER | 5-19-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2411
Show Notes:
Natural Family Month in NBC Article: https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-politics-and-policy/ohio-republicans-introduce-natural-family-month-bill-lgbtq-families-rcna207354
Matthew 18:6 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mathew%2018%3A6&version=KJV
Hillary Clinton against having more kids: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/hillary-clinton-slams-trump-admin-urging-americans-have/
Trump posts Clinton video: https://www.facebook.com/100000330796705/videos/732021382512597
Children being sold: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1786804935232197
Craig link about Clinton and Crowley: https://www.audible.com/podcast/Dr-Thomas-Horn-Sex-Magick-and-The-Hilarion-Hillary-Clinton/B09Q6J4VWT?msockid=0e6536857a2d64b226ee38447bfd658d
Children and vaccines: https://www.facebook.com/reel/3861956820685417
Clinton seizures? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1RJUd1tHhc
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
