The Truth About Living in El Salvador: Our Honest 3-Month Review
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
74 views • 6 months ago

I am letting everyone know what it is like to quit your job and move your family to a new country.  We left Canada on August 20, 2024 and here is our honest review of El Salvador 3 months later.  


00:00 Introduction

00:28 The People and the Culture

02:29 The Cost of Living

10:49 The Weather and Lifestyle

12:06 The Food

12:42 Safety and Security

14:39 Adjusting the the Language

16:57 Infrastructure and Utilities

17:51 Reflecting on the Journey


moving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorlife in el salvadorexpats in el salvadorel salvador 2024why we moved to el salvadorleaving canada for el salvadorel salvador observationscanadian expats in el salvadorliving abroad in el salvador3 months in el salvadorcost of living in el salvadorel salvador lifestylemoving from canada to el salvadorexpat life in el salvadorel salvador safetypros and cons of living in el salvadorel salvador experiencesexpat tips el salvador
