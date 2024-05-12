Putin's 5th term inauguration at Kremlin Palace in the throne room of the zars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He's the longest serving leader in recent history for 2 and a half decades (since Stalin). Vladimir Putin began his fifth term as Russian president at a palace in Moscow in front of a crowd of familiar faces - including pop stars, sports stars and religious leaders, even the leader of a biker gang.
"We are a united and great people and together we will overcome all obstacles, realize all our plans, together we will win," he said after being sworn in.
