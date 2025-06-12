BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is TAURUS a Game Changer in Ukraine?
Libraero
Libraero
36 views • 3 months ago

The TAURUS missile has been a frequent media topic as speculation grows that Germany may authorize its use by Ukraine against Russia. Find out more about this missile, its history and capabilities and what effect it may have in the ongoing war in Ukraine. To learn more about TAURUS, please visit www.libraero.com.


Relevant Links:


Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com

Taurus KEPD 350: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=169


Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)

Keywords
russiaukrainenatotauruslibraero
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:16Overview of Taurus

00:42Concern for Russia

01:05Range and Capabilities

01:24MEPHISTO Warhead

02:05Platforms

01:38Guidance

02:30Impact to Russia

02:48Outro

