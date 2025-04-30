BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Bad Breath: A Practical Guide to the Causes of Halitosis and its Prevention by Leon Chaitow
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
107 views • 4 months ago

In "Bad Breath: A Practical Guide to the Causes of Halitosis and its Prevention," Leon Chaitow delves into the widespread and often embarrassing issue of halitosis, emphasizing that bad breath is not a standalone condition but a symptom of underlying health issues. The book explores a diverse range of causes, including poor oral hygiene, gum disease, sinus infections, digestive problems and even systemic conditions like diabetes. Chaitow advocates for a comprehensive approach to diagnosis, suggesting the use of questionnaires and self-assessment to identify potential triggers, while also highlighting the importance of seeking feedback from trusted individuals. He underscores the critical role of nutrition, advocating for a balanced diet and targeted supplements like vitamin C, zinc and probiotics to address nutritional deficiencies that may contribute to bad breath. The book also examines the impact of lifestyle factors such as stress, exercise and breathing habits, offering practical advice on how to mitigate their effects. In addition to conventional strategies, Chaitow explores natural remedies, homeopathic treatments and herbal solutions, providing a holistic perspective on managing halitosis. He further discusses the potential benefits of fasting as a means of detoxification and immune system enhancement. Ultimately, Chaitow's guide offers a thorough and compassionate exploration of bad breath, empowering readers to take proactive steps towards better oral and overall health by addressing the root causes of halitosis.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
