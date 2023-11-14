Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: November 11-13, 2023





▪️The Israel Defense Forces completed an operation to blockade Gaza City, advancing along the al-Rashid coast road in the north and along the valley, located in Wadi Gaza south of the city. In the north, the Israelis bite into the al-Shati camp. On the western border of Gaza, Israel Defense Forces units managed to take control of the area near Al-Quds and Al-Shifa hospitals and approached al-Wafa Hospital in the Tell al-Hawa neighborhood. Let’s face it: the Israelis have gone from encircling the city to conducting raids within the city limits.





At the same time, the satellite towns have not yet been taken: in the north of the enclave, fighting continues unabated at Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya. The beginning of the urban fighting was marked by the continuation of intensive bombardment by the Israeli Air Force.





▪️Against a background of bombardment and ongoing fighting, the Israelis open humanitarian corridors along the main al-Rashid and Salah al-Din roads on a daily basis. In this way, the population is being squeezed out of the capital of the enclave, and the IDF absolves itself of responsibility for the deaths of civilians, pointing to the possibility of rescue.





▪️Despite the events in the Gaza Strip, Israeli security forces continue their daily raids in the West Bank.





▪️The situation is gradually heating up on Israel's northern borders, where the intensity of shelling by Lebanon's Hezbollah has increased.





▪️Pro-Iranian groups from other territories are not standing idly by either. The Yemeni Houthis, for example, again tried to attack Israel with rockets and drones. But the launched missiles were shot down by Saudi air defense systems over the Red Sea.





▪️On Saturday, strikes were launched from Syrian territory on the southern part of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Israeli Air Force struck Syrian localities in the province of Daraa.