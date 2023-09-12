Rabotino / Verbovo, Zaporozhye Sector - Video posted today by @frontbird

Massive destruction of AFU personnel and equipment during another attempted counterattack.

The video shows the destruction of several Ukrainian [NATO] armored vehicles with full crews and ammunition, as well as the destruction of assaulting infantry and fleeing AFU soldiers.

Artillery, ATGMs, and other types of weaponry were used by the Russian Forces.

🐻 Allegedly from today...