Do No Harm: Dr. Trozzi’s Story as a Whistleblower and Hero for Humanity
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
19 followers
0
100 views • 9 months ago

Max interviews Dr. Mark Trozzi, who practiced Emergency Medicine in Canada for 25 years, taught critical resuscitation and advance trauma care for over a decade, and held teaching positions in 3 Canadian medical schools, before joining The World Council for Health. Dr. Trozzi shares his experience being a physician during the Covid plandemic. Dr. Trozzi is one of the doctors who we consider a hero, he stood up for truth and with his oath to do no harm. At the end of 2020, he walked away from his entire pre-existing career and income, sold his home, and committed himself completely to alerting the public, advancing genuine medical science despite the current climate, and supporting the drive for justice.

https://drtrozzi.org/

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/our-team/dr-mark-trozzi/

https://rumble.com/DrTrozzi

whistleblowerdo no harmunbrokendr mark trozzimax lowenthe world council for health
