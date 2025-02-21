BrightLearn - The Presence of the Past: Morphic Resonance and the Habits of Nature by Rupert Sheldrake

Rupert Sheldrake's book, "The Presence of the Past: Morphic Resonance and the Habits of Nature," challenges traditional views of reality and the universe's evolution by presenting an evolutionary perspective that extends beyond just biological evolution to encompass the evolution of fundamental laws and principles. Sheldrake argues against the mechanistic universe of 19th-century science, instead proposing a dynamic, evolving cosmos shaped by morphic fields and formative causation. These fields, non-material regions of influence, are suggested to contain a kind of memory, maintained by morphic resonance, that guides the development of organisms, molecules, crystals, instincts, and even human societies and cultures. The book also reconsiders the nature of memory, suggesting that it is not confined to the brain but is instead influenced by morphic resonance from an organism's own past, challenging our understanding of learning, consciousness, and cultural transmission. This new worldview invites us to see the universe as a dynamic system where memory and habit are integral to its evolution and organization.





