Psycho Bill Gates: "Cows are about 5% of global emissions... and if your goal is to get to zero, you don't get to skip the cows."



"So there's a whole class of solutions of making meat without cows."



"In terms of the cows, we've pursued many solutions. One is to vaccinate the cows in a way that their gut bacteria that emit the methane... You can vaccinate them, and that species of bacteria isn't there."



"There is a drug to change the microbiome... that looks very promising."



"It's just a question of which solution for which country ends up being the best."



Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeGYI69sWvw



Source @Real Wide Awake Media





