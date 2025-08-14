Russia FOILS Ukraine’s Sapsan missile plans, reportedly backed by Germany, intended for strikes deep inside Russian territory - part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia FOILS Ukraine’s Sapsan missile plans, reportedly backed by Germany, intended for strikes deep inside Russian territory. FSB footage.
According to the Russian Federal Security Service:
👉 Ukraine planned to use these missiles for strikes deep inside Russian territory
👉 Covert program relied on Soviet-era technologies and stockpiles
👉 NATO representatives allegedly approved Ukraine's plans to deploy Sapsan systems against Russia
👉 Missiles’ range could theoretically reach Moscow and Minsk
The FSB emphasized these systems posed a direct threat to Russian and Belarusian security.