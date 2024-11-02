EXPOSED: THE VACCINE CANCER CONNECTION! - We Are Being Targeted! - Cancer Cases To SKYROCKET!

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Use code Josh to save money!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive increase in cancers including so-called "Turbo Cancer" following the rollout of the "Covid vaccines" as cancer cases in England are set to hit a record high with almost 1,000 people diagnosed a DAY!

The WHO expects a 77% increase on top of that in cancer cases by 2050, though by the way things are moving, it'll be far worse than that.

While doctors scratch their heads for some reason, other scientists and doctors point out the obvious culprits. The Covid "vaccines," the fluoride in the water, the glyphosate in the foods, the spraying of the skies, the prescription drug industry and many other correlations.

Moderna has admitted themselves in their patent that their "Covid vaccines" cause cancer. Pfizer was forced to admit that cancer causing SV40 is in their injections.

Childhood vaccines have also been shown unequivocally to be a major cause of cancer in children and adults alike over time.

Colon cancer and throat cancer is through the roof in children tragically. Vaccines are to blame, but so are GMOs as people are spoon-fed dangerous glyphosate in the food supply.

100 million Americans are said to live in areas with massive amounts of forever chemicals which cause cancer in their water supply. That's not even counting what the National Cancer Institute itself once called one of the number one causes of cancer on Earth... Fluoride or hydrofluosilicic acid.

7,100 bottles of anti-depressants were just recalled due to causing cancer. Pharma giant GSK was just caught knowingly giving people anti-heartburn medication "Zantac" despite a massive cancer risk. It took a whistleblower saying something. Johnson & Johnson was previously caught covering up the same in baby powder.

Wireless technology continues to be a major risk to cancer and DNA. Most just laugh it off but countless studies prove this danger to be real as the establishment creates a dangerous hive mind based on nano-technology and frequency.

Cancer causing chemicals have also been found recently in meat packaging. The examples go on and on.





There are potentially very real yet censored solutions out there like apricot seeds (laetrile, amygdalin, vitamin b17) which we've covered many times and helped to debunk the big pharma myths around it. There's also things like CBD-A. Most refuse to acknowledge potential natural solutions.

We're not saying it's a cure but look at the testimonies and decide for yourself whether you want to have a line of defense or try a different treatment. It could save you or with the worst-case scenario, it doesn't affect you. That's not a bad worst-case.





We must start taking this seriously because we're being targeted daily.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5%!





GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use Code WAMBEEF to save 25%!

10+ Year Shelf life & All Natural!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024







