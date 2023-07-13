The Beautiful Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are cures for almost everything. Big pharma doesn't want you to have the cures though because they make waaaaaay too much money from you just "managing" your slow death. Your doctor gets kickbacks from big pharma every time he/she writes you a prescription. Your doctor, just like everyone else, wants REPEAT customers