Dec 23, 2023





Our Lady's Message to Valentina Papagna for December 20, 2023





Here is the message of Our Lady to Valentina:





This morning, when I prayed the Angelus, the Holy Family suddenly appeared and came to visit me.





I was utterly shocked to see Blessed Mother and St Joseph all in black.





The Blessed Mother wore a black dress—totally black; she even wore a black scarf tied around her head.





The black attire made our Blessed Mother look pale, slight and thin.





St Joseph, also dressed all in black, was with Blessed Mother, holding Baby Jesus in his holy arms.





Baby Jesus was beautiful and all in white.





I asked the Blessed Mother, “Blessed Mother, what happened to you?





Why are you all dressed in black?”





She answered very sadly, “That is how humanity sees us now in the world.”





She said, “My children, this is the joyous time of the year.





It should be the most joyous time in the world—that my Son came to live among you and to redeem you, but you reach, with your sin, to the highest peak.





Everything is dark in the souls of my children.





There is no remorse or repentance. Sadly, they compare us to that.”





“Now, my children, you offend God so much.





Just look around and see how many disasters and catastrophes are happening and that people are experiencing, and that will continue to happen until humanity changes.”





Then she looked ever so sad and sorrowful again, saying, “Your sins now cover the entire world, and the world is totally in darkness.”





She repeated, “I am so sorrowful a Mother—I should be so joyous, but I am so sorrowful, full of sorrow.





I cannot express my sorrow. Valentina, my daughter, please console us.





Tell our children to pray and to console us.”





Later that day, I attended Holy Mass.





During the Holy Mass, before going to receive Holy Communion, I usually offer Holy Communion for many other people and holy souls, but this time our Lord stopped me.





He said, “I don’t want you to offer Me anybody else, only for the Pope.





Offer Me the whole Eucharist that you receive for the Pope.





After that, go to the Chapel in front of the Blessed Sacrament and do reparation and pray for him, for what is happening in Rome.”





“Valentina, what I was telling you all this year, how My Church will be persecuted—now My Church is really persecuted, and it is going to get worse.”





Our Lady gave Valentina a similar message on May 13, 2012.





That message follows here:





Our Blessed Mother appeared to me and said, “My daughter, I come to tell you and ask you to pray for churches.





The Churches are being persecuted more and more, priests and bishops argue amongst one another, the Churches have been desecrated by unfaithful priests.”





“Do you know my daughter, I tell you that the Church will go through more and more suffering and will be demolished right down to the ground” (spiritually, not the buildings).





“Tell people not to lose hope, my Son’s Church will be rebuilt again more beautiful than ever before.”





“I am the one courageously leading the battle through this period of dark times that you live in.





Tell people to never lose hope but to continue to pray and have faith in my Son Jesus.”





Our Blessed Mother showed me in a vision how she walked through the world, through our Churches, leading us through the battle against the evil one with such courage which is indescribable.





I was so upset with all the persecution and desecration of our Church out when I saw the amazing courage displayed by our Blessed Mother I was filled with awe and thought, “Look at Our Blessed Mother, wow, how courageously she goes into battle and here I am worrying instead of thinking that our Blessed Mother is with us, why worry?





She is our advocate, she pleads for us, she leads us, she guides us, she is on our side.”





We should be grateful and thankful that Our Lord has given us such a beautiful Mother.





She needs our prayers and our help.





She told me the battle is now and it will only get worse.





Through her everything will be renewed.





Our Lord God chose Mary to be His Mother in the beginning, she has been given the mission to lead us in the end times.





It has always been through Our Blessed Mother that the battle against the evil one will be won.





In the end her Immaculate Heart will triumph.





Thank you Blessed Mother for showing us your great courage.





Valentina is a Roman Catholic in good standing, who has the full support of her Spiritual director and parish priest, Franciscan Father Valerian.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sHvvoUPSLs