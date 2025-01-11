Disease in Reverse - Episode 2: Proven Protocols to Heal Disease from the Deadly Spike Glycoprotein

Watch all 12 Episodes 'Disease in Reverse' for free at: https://DiseaseInReverse.net





o Discover the EXACT protocols our medical doctors are using to eliminate the venomous spike glycoprotein on their own patients

o Our top specialists reveal which natural medicines can safely and effectively detox biotoxins from your body.

o Learn how the jab damages our immune system - And how to reverse its destructive effects

o How you can heal fibrous blood clots caused by the deadly spike glycoprotein - Our experts reveal what you need to know.

o Dr. Henry Ealy reveals the mechanism behind "sticky blood" - And the natural protocols to help reverse it.

o Dr. Peter McCullough shares the deadly myocarditis injuries he's seeing for the first time in his career - Vaxx injuries are unprecedented.

o Top doctors reveal the long, rubbery blood clots that are breaking off and traveling to the eyes and the brain.

o The terrifying truth behind what happens to women and children when they receive this deadly bioweapon "vaccine"













