© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Justice Department Receives Tulsi Gabbard’s Criminal Referral Related to Russia Hoax Documents That Implicates Barack Obama 👀💯👍
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/justice-department-receives-tulsi-gabbards-criminal-referral-russiagate/
-------------------
Over 230K MLK Jr. Assassination Files Released
https://wltreport.com/2025/07/21/breaking-tulsi-gabbard-releases-230k-mlk-jr-assassination/?utm_source=PTN&utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN