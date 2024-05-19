TO HECK WITH YOUR UNCONSCIOUS!

Friday Night Live 17 May 2024





In this episode, we engage in a lively discussion filled with amusing personal anecdotes and valuable insights on relationships and dating. We cover diverse topics from cultural differences in relationships to unconventional dating advice, emphasizing the importance of maintaining individuality. We tackle the hazards of excuses and stress the need for personal accountability in all aspects of life. Additionally, we delve into confronting emotional abuse, human instincts, and the role of hope in relationships, advocating for practicality over baseless optimism. Transitioning to thought-provoking subjects like consequentialism and the pivotal role of rest in optimizing performance, we reflect on personal growth and express gratitude for audience support while sharing insights into resources for enriching the journey of personal development.





