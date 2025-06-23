BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Darkside of AI
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
2 months ago

The Darkside of AI

AI's Progress and Personal Boundaries in the Digital Age

We're witnessing a new era where AI not only passes but often blurs the boundaries between human and machine interactions. What does this mean for our sense of reality and trust?

We've reached a point where AI can manipulate images so convincingly that personal boundaries have become perilously thin. Just as AI can simulate human conversations almost indistinguishably, it also opens up troubling new spaces for violations of privacy and trust. This situation raises ethical concerns about technology's impact on personal relationships and how quickly it can erode trust built over years.

thedarksideof ai
