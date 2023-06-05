© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Navy SEAL Explains How China is TAKING OVER The World | Shawn Ryan VIGILANCE ELITE
Shawn Ryan joins Julian on the Julian Dorey Podcast to delve into a diverse range of crucial topics that America is currently struggling to grasp. When will we truly comprehend China's objectives and take decisive actions to address these pressing issues that directly impact our nation and its people?
This exceptional mini-documentary, exclusively produced by Julian, grants you unparalleled access to an interview with Shawn. This invaluable information is not to be overlooked—ensure you don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity!
