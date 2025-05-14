❗️Explosions as Israel bombs Gaza’s European Hospital for 2nd time in 2 days

❗️Deafening explosions as Israel bombs Gaza’s European Hospital for second time in 2 days

Similar strikes reported across Gaza, after Netanyahu vowed to wage war ‘with full force’.

Adding:

Turns out ICC prosecutor announced Bibi arrest warrant RIGHT AFTER sexual assault allegations

Karim Khan denied accusations from his assistant, then unveiled DRAMATIC warrant for Netanyahu just 2 weeks later.

WSJ wonders if timing just to bury Khan's allegations: what do you think?