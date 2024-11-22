Nov. 6th update: I feel that Trump's election victory vindicates my video here. Glad I did my bit to get him reelected.





Hi, I'm asking you to vote for Donald Trump in this 2024 election. One reason is that I believe the election was stolen against him in 2020. My theory is that the globalists made a deal with Donald Trump at that time. They said we're going to steal the election from you now,

but we'll let you win in 2024 because the globalists like to create a lot of tension and in-fighting in America. So this will create 12 years of the Donald Trump's influence with the four years in-between. So 12 years of Trump Derangement Syndrome. So I think he agreed to this deal. This is just my theory, I felt at the time, because he went along with the stolen election. So I think they they're allowing him to win this time.





Another big reason to support Donald Trump is to try to prevent world war three. The Biden-Harris administration has been escalating the war with Ukraine. They stopped negotiations with Russian and Ukraine right at the beginning, and in February of 2022 in the first couple of months, they could have ended the war right there. So they've been trying to escalate this to world war three. And see my playlist of videos linked here, since 2016 on the prophecies of World War Three by the South Africa prophet or remote viewer, Nicolaas van Rensberg. https://old.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/





So, this has been on my mind since 2016- the build up towards World war three. So if Kamala Harris becomes president that's just another step closer world war three. So Donald Trump is a bigger hope to prevent world war three.





Now I can tell the comments that will be below. Yeah, yeah. Let's say the globalists control both the right and the left. I think, yeah, the globalists control Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on the right and the left. But my advice since 2016 when Donald Trump was running for president, is this, I've always said, vote for the candidate who's going to try to harm the world slower, instead of the candidate is going to try to harm the world faster. So I believe that Hillary Clinton was trying to harm the world faster than Donald Trump. So I supported Donald Trump in 2016, in 2020 and I'm supporting him now. So please vote for Donald Trump in 2024!





Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





