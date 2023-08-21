BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The CCP's plan is to let us destroy ourselves from within - looks like they are succeeding - Our Culture now is a ticking Time Bomb - Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Trans Perverts everywhere - Part B
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
187 views • 08/21/2023

I would like to see us round up all the criminals before they get us into WW3.  I guess the Leave to Beaver days like when I grew up in the 50's and the 60"s is gone forever. How sad.  These Maui fires are so horrible and disgusting even the most hard core Libtards are paying attention.  But we have to remember that they want to kill us.  Like they just did to those people on Maui.  It is pretty obvious to me at this point. 

Keywords
ccpinvadecaos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy