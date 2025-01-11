BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXILED BRAIN SURGEON 🧠 DARPA MIND CONTROL, QUANTUM BIOLOGY AND SUNLIGHT MEDICINE 🎙 DR JACK KRUSE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • 5 months ago

Watch this episode uncensored & ad-free on Patreon: https://patreon.com/dannyjones

Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon who focuses on the study of physics, light, magnetism, and electricity. He ultimately concluded that modern medicine lacked a deep understanding of how humans function in relation to the natural world.


SPONSORS

https://lucy.co/danny - use code DANNY for 20% off your first order.

https://ver.so/danny - use code DANNY for 15% off your first order.

https://whiterabbitenergy.com/?ref=DJP - Use code DJP for 20% off


EPISODE LINKS

https://x.com/DrJackKruse

https://www.instagram.com/drjackkruse

https://www.patreon.com/DrJackKruse

https://jackkruse.com


FOLLOW DANNY JONES

https://www.instagram.com/dannyjones

https://twitter.com/jonesdanny


LISTEN ON

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/4VTLG0HiIZaCjH9gE6NFPq

Apple - https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/id1441238966


OUTLINE

00:00​ - Making America healthy

18:23​ - Dr. Becker & the body's electric current

28:35​ - who built Las Vegas

36:04​ - MK-ULTRA's blue light weapon

43:38​ - Marshmello experiment

01:00:11​ - Mysterious nuclear medical device

01:12:09​ - Unconventional weapons

01:25:37​ - The NEW MK-Ultra

01:35:14​ - Funding black operations

01:43:14​ - Why the deep state hates Trump

01:49:18​ - Follow the money

01:54:25​ - Rick Rubin

01:59:08​ - Allodial money

02:07:43​ - Uniting America

02:15:44​ - JFK

02:28:42​ - Saving Rick Rubin's life

02:30:54​ - Dealing w/ death as a neurosurgeon

02:42:43​ - 20-hour brain surgery

02:46:20​ - Methylene blue

02:51:02​ - Unconventional brain surgery techniques

03:03:50​ - How the human body creates light

03:09:37​ - Red light can repair vision

03:13:35​ - Dom D'Agostino & ketosis

03:21:31​ - Blue light & testosterone

03:30:42​ - Debunking health trends

03:32:18​ - Jack's personal health protocol

03:37:30​ - Why the human body works better in cold

03:42:14​ - How humans will survive on Mars

03:48:07​ - Neuroplasticity

04:01:40​ - Making skin invisible

04:07:57​ - Muscle is bad for longevity


Source: https://youtu.be/SiBFtwbyv44

Keywords
danny jonesdr jack krusemulti pronged attackquantum biologydarpa mind controlsunlight medicine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy