BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump and Kennedy Are Frauds| Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Interview
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
16 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
234 views • 6 months ago

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is a renaissance man. He grew up in India and was part of the low caste system - the “Untouchables” and “Deplorables.” At 14 years old, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai invented email. He then would go on to obtain four degrees from MIT and become a Fulbright Scholar. He started seven successful companies, been featured on The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, NBC News, USA Today. In 2017, he ran for U.S. Senate against Elizabeth Warren. Above all else Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai wants to “shatter the swarm” of elitist politicians who desperately try to control our lives. He believes America can be revived from a bottoms-ups movement by everyday Americans. Fresh off his independent presidential campaign, he’s here today to discuss everything from Zionism and Election Fraud to Trump and RFK Jr.


***

CHAPTERS:

Intro | 0:00 - 1:32

Trump’s Kool-Aid? | 1:32 - 15:02

Trump's Clowns: Kennedy, Musk, Vivek | 15:03 - 24:00

Bottoms-Up Movement Resistance | 24:00 - 43:14

Ron Paul is Part of the Swarm | 43:14 - 44:17

***

You can check out Ladies Love Politics website to read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.

Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.

Background Music Credit: Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds

Keywords
trumpkennedyelon muskrfk jrthe establishmentdr shiva ayyaduraivivek ramaswamyshatter the swarmshiva for presidentvivek the snake
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy