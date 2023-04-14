Rise Of LGBTQIA+ Affirming Churches And The Current Obsession With Satan?-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 14 2023

Man, I got a bunch of things to talk about today, all of them wild, and all of the connected at their root. Perhaps you haven't noticed it, and I say that with heavy sarcasm, but the world we live in has gone to Hell in a handbasket, literally falling apart at the seams. Now OK, if that was only the condition of the world we would expect that to be true, but what about the Church? Instead of being a bold witness for Jesus Christ, the Church has become sissified, lukewarm and confused after a steady diet of no doctrine for the past couple of decades. And what about all these exorcisms? What??? Oh yeah, man, that's the business, that's where we are. Where exactly is that? Glad you asked.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, at the Vatican in Rome they are creating a paranormal task force at the Pontifical Mariana International Academy, to investigate statues of Mary that bleed at the eyes, various mystical phenomena, and of course, exorcisms which have been drastically on the rise. In theaters across America today, a movie entitled 'Nefarious' opens with the tagline 'Speak Of The Devil'. It's billed as a Christian film, and has garnered enthusiastic reviews from people like Glenn Beck, Father Carlos Martin and Charisma Magazine. Hmm. Yeah, Ok. Hey, Christian, someone is trying to get you out of your Bible and pull you into the paranormal. I do not recommend you go see this movie, and today on the Podcast will also show you how all of this is connected to the shocking rise of LGBTQIA+ affirming churches across America as the falling away is now at an end.

