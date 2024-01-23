Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Video of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq showing the Launch of the Suicide Drone towards the Port of “Ashdod”
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
28 views
Published a month ago

Video of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq showing the launch of the suicide drone towards the port of “Ashdod”

Adding... AXIOS says they have a 'Scoop'... Israel has given Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes up to two months of a pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal that would include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, two Israeli officials said, according to AXIOS.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket