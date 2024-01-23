Video of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq showing the launch of the suicide drone towards the port of “Ashdod”

Adding... AXIOS says they have a 'Scoop'... Israel has given Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes up to two months of a pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal that would include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, two Israeli officials said, according to AXIOS.



