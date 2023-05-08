The Great Reset Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Rectenwald takes you through the dark corridors that the worldwide cabal is attempting to drag us all through with their 'Great Reset'.
Recorded in Birmingham, Alabama on April 22nd, 2023.
A very informative video to watch.
Video Source:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the Mises Institute and this channel.
pc mon20:44