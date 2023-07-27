A Big Encouraging Sign! The Lazarus Project and a return back to 2012

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last night, I called Aaron on the phone and woke him up. And, he was glad I did! I had been watching the latest episode of a TV series and I recognized a sign that was worth getting excited about! I had to share it with Aaron, and we want to share it with you! It's not the missing piece of the puzzle we're looking for, but it's still very encouraging!
Resources Referenced in this video:
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TheLazarusProjectBackTo2012.mp4
Part 1 - The London 2012 Olympics: Revisited
http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2015/09/part-1-london-2012-olympics-revisited_13.html
The Pending Reset of Time
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com